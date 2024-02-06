Organizing

Coach Miller said he's been bringing video games into school settings for the past four years. What began as an "open club atmosphere for kids who were bored in the morning," according to Miller, took time to evolve into national championships.

At the junior high school level, there just wasn't enough infrastructure for esports to initially thrive, Miller said. Eventually, however, other teachers volunteered their time as coaches, creating an "esports internal team."

Miller explained, "We created three teams, one for each coach, and we battled each other internally. That was our way to get our feet wet. It was the next year when the MSCL, which is the national league, got involved."

The MSCL offered national tournaments where Cape Girardeau Junior High students could compete with schools all across the county. It wasn't long before the young Cape Girardeans revealed they could hold their own on the national stage.

"Our Super Smash Bros. team got second in the national tournament," Miller recalled proudly.

When he was a student, video games were seen as "not that good of a thing. But now they're being embraced," he said.

"The evolution of the phone is what made it. Nobody can really say video games are dumb now, because everybody from age 4 to 90 are playing games on their phone," Miller said. "The whole culture is immersed in games. My dad is like 80 and he plays games on his phone. This is the world we live in now."

Miller added that coaching esports isn't a major departure from coaching traditional sports.

"Honestly, it's the same stuff, in a lot of ways. We have to actively learn and our kids have to actively practice, research and do the work if they want to improve," he said. "We form the same relationships and bonds that carry through into education and into the classroom. We [coaches] have some pull with those kids, so if a teacher says something to me about a student having problems, I'm more than happy to pull them out and talk to them about it. We form those relationships and bonds with the kids through this video game platform where we feel more like equals. So during the regular school day we can use that common ground to get kids to perform a little bit better."

Atticus Harper celebrates a win with his teammates Thursday during the tournament Thursday at Cape Girardeau Junior High School. Michael Leifer

The future

Miller, who teaches art, wouldn't describe games as his whole career, but says video games are something he wants to help develop and normalize within Cape Girardeau and neighboring school districts.

"When I leave education, I want to be able to look back at esports and say, 'I was part of creating that," he said. "This is a retention thing. It's like, 'How do we keep kids in school?' This [esports] is one of the ways. It has been awesome. Honestly, the support of our administration has been ridiculous, they've just embraced it. Without the work of our main administration and our principal, Mr. (Garett) Cook, this wouldn't have happened. Without that, we don't exist. We got lucky that the higher ups saw some validity here. As a teacher, this is like a bonus to my day, and I think that's what the kids feel, too, like this guy here, he's so famous now," Miller said, acknowledging Kaleb Williams who stood nearby.

By the tournament's end, it wasn't immediately clear who the students had won or lost against.

"It's all kept pretty vague," Miller said. "No student names are used in the national league. School names aren't exactly used, either. It's just whatever name a school makes up for their team."

Although Miller has kept the Cape Girardeau Junior High School team name recognizable as "CJHS," it's not required for every school to recognizably name their teams.

Cape Girardeau's team appears to be at the cutting edge of a very new school sport.

For his team's success, Miller thanked the school administration, along with the support of his three other coaches: Matt Leimer, a science teacher; Ryan McKinstry, an industrial technology teacher; and Seyer, a math teacher.

"Our team of coaches are a huge part of our success. It's more like a family. I am truly lucky to work with three other individuals who share the same passion for esports," Miller said. "This is just such a new thing, it's kind of off the map. I feel like we are trying to be the ones who draw the map."

State championship matches are scheduled for May 9, 10 and 12. A banquet, the first of its kind in Cape Girardeau Junior High School history, is scheduled for May 17. At the banquet, the team's star players will receive trophies, accolades and acknowledgment from the community.