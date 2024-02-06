All sections
NewsJanuary 31, 2019

Game day

Phyllis Spinks of Scott City, left, and her sister, Mary Stevens of Cape Girardeau, laugh while playing a game of Racko with their sister, Joan Sample of Cape Girardeau, bottom left, and Brittney Essary, office coordinator at Missouri Care, during a game-and-coffee event Wednesday at Missouri Care in Cape Girardeau. ...

story image illustation
Jacob Wiegand
Phyllis Spinks of Scott City, left, and her sister, Mary Stevens of Cape Girardeau, laugh while playing a game of Racko with their sister, Joan Sample of Cape Girardeau, bottom left, and Brittney Essary, office coordinator at Missouri Care, during a game-and-coffee event Wednesday at Missouri Care in Cape Girardeau. The sisters said they come from a big family and games are a regular activity at family gatherings. "But it has to come in a box, I don't want to look at a TV unless I'm watching a movie," Spinks said.

Local News
