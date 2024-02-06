Phyllis Spinks of Scott City, left, and her sister, Mary Stevens of Cape Girardeau, laugh while playing a game of Racko with their sister, Joan Sample of Cape Girardeau, bottom left, and Brittney Essary, office coordinator at Missouri Care, during a game-and-coffee event Wednesday at Missouri Care in Cape Girardeau. The sisters said they come from a big family and games are a regular activity at family gatherings. "But it has to come in a box, I don't want to look at a TV unless I'm watching a movie," Spinks said.