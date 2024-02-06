Galloway, trailing in polls, says she can close gap

With less than a week before Election Day, and with polls showing her trailing by several percentage points, Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway believes she "has the momentum" in her campaign to unseat Gov. Mike Parson.

"We are within the margin of error," she told a room full of supporters Tuesday night in Cape Girardeau during a final campaign swing through Southeast Missouri. "This is not over. We can close this gap, but we need to sprint to the finish line over the next several days."

In addition to Galloway, the gathering of nearly 100 supporters at the Laborers' International Union building included most of the Democratic candidates on Missouri's statewide ballot — attorney general candidate Richard Finneran, secretary of state candidate Yinka Faleti and state treasurer hopeful Vicki Englund — as well as 8th District Congressional candidate Kathy Ellis.

Galloway said she is running on several issues, including health care affordability, increased funding for elementary and secondary education and management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have a plan to make health care more affordable, I have a plan to contain COVID so we can get our lives back and get our economy going again, and to fund our K-12 schools," she said. "If Gov. Parson had a plan, we would have seen it already. From health care to education to crime, he has not provided any solutions to Missourians' biggest problems and it is time for a change."

Kathy Ellis, Democratic candidate for Missouri's 8th District in Congress, discusses her campaign with Yinka Faleti, Missouri secretary of state candidate on the Democratic ballot, during a campaign event Tuesday night in Cape Girardeau. Jay Wolz

Asked how she would manage coronavirus in Missouri, Galloway said her plan would be "based on science, on mitigation, and listening to public health experts." Her plan, she said, would include "an actual contact-tracing program, because we do not have one in this state," along with rapid testing and a statewide mask order.

"These are things that health experts have told us will help contain the spread of the virus so we can avoid further shutdowns," she said. "Fighting this virus should not mean shuttering businesses, taking away livelihoods and closing schools, but under Gov. Parson it has. He has refused to listen to public health experts. He refuses to even listen to the White House when they're asking him to take action. He won't listen to those around him that are giving advice to get this under control and I will."