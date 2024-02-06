Galloway takes first step to run for Missouri governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway has taken a first, official step toward running for governor next year, setting up a potential challenge to Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

Galloway updated her campaign committee paperwork with the Missouri Ethics Commission to show she is seeking the governor's office instead of auditor. The amendment was dated Saturday but received Thursday by the commission and posted Friday on its website.

The move was expected, as Galloway has been building support for a gubernatorial bid for the past several months.

Galloway could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Parson already has announced a campaign manager for his 2020 race, though neither Parson nor Galloway has held a traditional campaign kickoff event.

Galloway of Columbia was serving as the Boone County treasurer in April 2015 when then-Gov. Jay Nixon appointed her to succeed Republican Auditor Tom Schweich after the incumbent killed himself. She defeated Republican Saundra McDowell last year to win a full four-year term as auditor. She can remain in office while running for governor.

Galloway is the only Democratic statewide elected official in Missouri.

Parson of Bolivar was elected lieutenant governor in 2016 and became governor in June 2018 following the resignation of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who was facing potential impeachment proceedings over allegations of sexual and political misconduct.