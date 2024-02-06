All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 12, 2017

Galloway: State lacks tracking of tax breaks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway on Wednesday said the state doesn't do a good job of tracking the impact of tax breaks that sometimes are pitched as a way to spur the economy. Legislative estimates of the financial costs and benefits of proposed tax breaks are sometimes inaccurate, according to a report released by Galloway's office. ...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway on Wednesday said the state doesn't do a good job of tracking the impact of tax breaks that sometimes are pitched as a way to spur the economy.

Legislative estimates of the financial costs and benefits of proposed tax breaks are sometimes inaccurate, according to a report released by Galloway's office. The Democratic auditor added that after lawmakers pass new tax exemptions, the state rarely monitors the actual fiscal impact. Of the 209 sales and use tax exemptions in place as of June 2016, Galloway's office says the Department of Revenue tracks only three.

"I'm not saying that exemptions are bad. I'm not saying that incentives are bad. They can be useful tools," Galloway told reporters in her Capitol office. "But as a taxpayer, we want to know that each one works as it should and as taxpayers we're getting a return on investment."

Galloway recommended follow-ups to legislative estimates and suggested the Department of Revenue start tracking exemptions.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Revenue Department in a response included in the audit said it's a good goal to track and report exemptions. But the agency argued doing so would put a burden on businesses and reporting errors by businesses would likely mean flawed data. The department also said that would require a substantial increase in staffing not currently affordable.

Galloway's report comes amid lower-than-expected revenue growth in Missouri that's contributed to a strained state budget. Republican Gov. Eric Greitens also has expressed interest in revamping the state's tax code and tax credits, an issue that could come up when lawmakers return to the Capitol next year.

The audit report also notes that compared to other states, Missouri gives the second-most-generous discount rate to retailers that pay sales taxes on time and is the only state that offers a discount for paying employee withholding taxes on time.

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Galloway to the auditor's office in 2015 after former Republican Auditor Tom Schweich fatally shot himself. Galloway is running for another term in 2018.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy