Galloway: Containing virus is 'most important' issue

Much has changed in Missouri and the nation since Nicole Galloway announced her bid to unseat Gov. Mike Parson on Aug. 12, 2019, exactly a year ago.

“When I launched this campaign, I never could have imagined where we would be today, but I knew then Missouri’s working families needed change and I am even more certain of it now,” said the Democratic state auditor during a socially-distanced and masked campaign stop Tuesday in Cape Girardeau.

The biggest changes, she said, have been in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it’s had on Missouri’s economy and its citizens.

“Nearly 1,300 of our friends and neighbors have lost their lives to this virus since March,” she said. “More than 200,000 of our friends and neighbors are out of work. In rural Missouri, commodity prices and farm incomes are collapsing. Over 100,000 Missourians have lost their health insurance coverage since the beginning of this crisis. Our cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations are all going in the wrong direction.”

And while Galloway said “no politician caused the pandemic,” she blamed “years of failed policies leading up to it” and what she labeled as Parson’s inaction and wrong decisions that “have made it so much worse” than it might have been.

“The most important thing the next governor will have to do is contain the spread of the virus and rebuild Missouri’s economy,” Galloway said. “The question is, will we take the steps needed to defeat the virus and rebuild in a way that helps working people get back on their feet, or will we continue to ignore the science, distract and rebuild only for well-connected special interests?”