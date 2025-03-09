Around 70 people from diverse backgrounds — including senior citizens, veterans, students, union members and parents — assembled to support VA workers and speak out against actions by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Of greatest concern were proposed mass firings of VA employees, and cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.

Speakers were Kevin Ellis, union president of AFGE 2338; Jean Cross of the Butler County Democrats; educator Tammy Harty, Noah Burns, president of Pride of the Heartland; and Sara Cope, natural resources worker and Butler County Democrats member.