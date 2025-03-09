All sections
NewsMarch 10, 2025

Photo gallery: Protesters rally outside John J. Pershing VA Medical Center against DOGE job, funding cuts

Demonstrators gathered near John J. Pershing VA Medical Center on Saturday to oppose job and funding cuts by Elon Musk and DOGE.

By Samantha Tucker ~ Daily American Republic
Motorists honk in support of demonstrators on North Westwood Boulevard on Saturday, March 8.
Motorists honk in support of demonstrators on North Westwood Boulevard on Saturday, March 8. DAR photos/Samantha Tucker
Karon Henderson of the American Federation of Government, left, reads a passage of Ephesians at the beginning of the rally.
Karon Henderson of the American Federation of Government, left, reads a passage of Ephesians at the beginning of the rally.
AFGE 2338 President Kevin Ellis addresses the crowd.
AFGE 2338 President Kevin Ellis addresses the crowd.
story image illustation
Pride of the Heartland President Noah Burns, center, speaks in support of veterans and active duty soldiers impacted by DOGE cuts and the Trump administration's ban on transgender service members.
Pride of the Heartland President Noah Burns, center, speaks in support of veterans and active duty soldiers impacted by DOGE cuts and the Trump administration's ban on transgender service members.
Jean Cross of the Butler County Democrats urges unity during her speech to protestors Saturday.
Jean Cross of the Butler County Democrats urges unity during her speech to protestors Saturday.
story image illustation
Longtime teacher Tammy Harty speaks, emphasizing the importance of funding for education and particularly special education.
Longtime teacher Tammy Harty speaks, emphasizing the importance of funding for education and particularly special education.
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
Sara Cope speaks Saturday from her background in natural resources while explaining the impact of firings and funding cuts on American farms and parks.
Sara Cope speaks Saturday from her background in natural resources while explaining the impact of firings and funding cuts on American farms and parks.
story image illustation
Taylor Fuller and her young daughter Delilah (in the stroller) travelled from Doniphan to join Saturday's rally.
Taylor Fuller and her young daughter Delilah (in the stroller) travelled from Doniphan to join Saturday's rally.
Taylor Fuller steps back from the microphone after explaining how Medicaid covered her daughter's surgery.
Taylor Fuller steps back from the microphone after explaining how Medicaid covered her daughter's surgery.
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is visible through signs supporting VA workers and veteran benefits.
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is visible through signs supporting VA workers and veteran benefits.
story image illustation
Astrid Xavier speaks in support of veterans and working class Americans during Saturday's rally.
Astrid Xavier speaks in support of veterans and working class Americans during Saturday's rally.
story image illustation
story image illustation
Veteran Tom Elliott speaks.
Veteran Tom Elliott speaks.
Veterans raise their hands in the picket line.
Veterans raise their hands in the picket line.
A variety of causes were represented on protestor signs, including support for Ukraine.
A variety of causes were represented on protestor signs, including support for Ukraine.

Regional political organizations and concerned citizens rallied near the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center on Saturday afternoon.

Around 70 people from diverse backgrounds — including senior citizens, veterans, students, union members and parents — assembled to support VA workers and speak out against actions by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Of greatest concern were proposed mass firings of VA employees, and cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.

Speakers were Kevin Ellis, union president of AFGE 2338; Jean Cross of the Butler County Democrats; educator Tammy Harty, Noah Burns, president of Pride of the Heartland; and Sara Cope, natural resources worker and Butler County Democrats member.

