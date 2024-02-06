All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 9, 2023

Galentine's Day event this Sunday at Scout Hall

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but the gals come first and so does Galentine's Day. A Galentine's Day brunch and shopping event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb 12, at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. This is a one-of-a-kind event put on by Scout Hall and local boutiques...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but the gals come first and so does Galentine's Day.

A Galentine's Day brunch and shopping event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb 12, at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. This is a one-of-a-kind event put on by Scout Hall and local boutiques.

The day will start off with a brunch and end with some shopping. Brunch will be served at Speck Pizza, for those with reservations. The menu for the brunch will include Nutella waffles and doughnuts, breakfast pizzas and specialty cocktails.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Once brunch is finished, guests will be welcomed to shop local boutiques and pop-up vendors, including Brickwood Boutique, Belle Ever After Boutique, Better Day Studios, Pluck Boutique, among others.

To buy a ticket, message any of the shops that will be participating in the event.

According to its facebook page, Belle Ever After will be having a bag sale during the event. Shoppers will be able to pick out whatever clothing they want and fill the bag to determine the total. A large clothing bag is $250 and a small bag is $125. Shoes, jewelry, accessories, beauty and miscellaneous gift items not included. If you opt out of the bags, no discount will be given.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of d...
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy