Galentine's Day event this Sunday at Scout Hall

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but the gals come first and so does Galentine's Day.
A Galentine's Day brunch and shopping event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb 12, at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. This is a one-of-a-kind event put on by Scout Hall and local boutiques.
The day will start off with a brunch and end with some shopping. Brunch will be served at Speck Pizza, for those with reservations. The menu for the brunch will include Nutella waffles and doughnuts, breakfast pizzas and specialty cocktails.
Once brunch is finished, guests will be welcomed to shop local boutiques and pop-up vendors, including Brickwood Boutique, Belle Ever After Boutique, Better Day Studios, Pluck Boutique, among others.
To buy a ticket, message any of the shops that will be participating in the event.
According to its facebook page, Belle Ever After will be having a bag sale during the event. Shoppers will be able to pick out whatever clothing they want and fill the bag to determine the total. A large clothing bag is $250 and a small bag is $125. Shoes, jewelry, accessories, beauty and miscellaneous gift items not included. If you opt out of the bags, no discount will be given.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.