Galentine's Day event this Sunday at Scout Hall

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but the gals come first and so does Galentine's Day.

A Galentine's Day brunch and shopping event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb 12, at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. This is a one-of-a-kind event put on by Scout Hall and local boutiques.

The day will start off with a brunch and end with some shopping. Brunch will be served at Speck Pizza, for those with reservations. The menu for the brunch will include Nutella waffles and doughnuts, breakfast pizzas and specialty cocktails.