Gala speaker discusses his own journey battling cancer

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundationï¿½s Journey Gala brought more than 400 people to Drury Plaza Conference Center to hear the inspiring words of former NFL running back Merril Hoge and raise money for its cancer-care fund.

The night bore a Moroccan theme, complete with belly-dancing and flame-twirling, but Patti Ranzini, executive director of the foundation, said the night was about providing help to patients on their cancer journey.

She said the foundation is expecting nearly $175,000 in funds raised, which will go toward providing transportation and lodging to patients in need, and assists with capital for the hospital.

The eventï¿½s keynote speaker played eight seasons in the NFL, worked as an ESPN broadcast analysis and had his own battle with cancer.

Before the event, Hoge, 52, said he was diagnosed with lymphoma almost 15 years ago.

A performance by Aloha Chicago Entertainment Belly Dancers kicked off the second annual SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Journey Gala on Saturday at Drury Plaza Conference Center. Fred Lynch

ï¿½The doctor called me up and told me I had a 3-pound tumor in my lower back,ï¿½ Hoge said. ï¿½He said, ï¿½The irony, itï¿½s actually the size and shape of a football.ï¿½ He then said, ï¿½Thereï¿½s going to be brutal chemotherapy. Youï¿½re going to lose your hair; youï¿½re going to be sick and tired.ï¿½ But the thing he said last that haunted me the most is, ï¿½I cant guarantee that this is going to work.ï¿½ï¿½

Hoge said that after that, all he thought about was death, but it was his daughter who helped him to regain inspiration and change his attitude.

ï¿½At 9 years old, she came and sat in my lap and said, ï¿½Well, dad, youï¿½ve got to find a way,ï¿½ï¿½ he said.

Those words, ï¿½find a wayï¿½ have been Hogeï¿½s mantra since childhood, when he said adults often would discourage his dreams of becoming a professional football player.