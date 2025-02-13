Future uncertain for local, state farmers

NEELYVILLE — Zach Talbott’s family started farming their land in Neelyville in one capacity or another during the late 1800s, with his father being the first to do it full-time in the late 1980s. Since 2021, Talbott has also been farming full-time and he’s unsure about the future.

“I don’t want to sound all doom and gloom. I really don’t,” Talbott explained. “But things aren’t looking good right now, and they don’t look good for the future, either.”

Among his concerns is the closure of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) program — which has been a major purchaser of agricultural commodities, including wheat, cornmeal, rice, edible beans, and dairy products from U.S. farms and Missouri farmers. Talbott primarily farms rice. The USAID program was effectively closed down the last week of January by newly-elected President Donald Trump and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Executive Elon Musk.

“I know there are a lot of rice growers who sell their crops, which end up going to USAID,” Talbott noted. “I don’t know how we could know exactly how much that would be per farmer, but there will likely be a loss to our local farmers because of this.”

According to Kerry Clark, a researcher with the University of Missouri, the USAID program has both direct and indirect benefits for Missouri farmers.

“The direct benefit would obviously be that the crops are being bought,” Clark said. “But indirectly, the research that comes from the program has benefits that can help domestic farmers have higher yields and better production.”

USAID was established during the Cold War by President John F. Kennedy and was approved by Congress to help by providing food and disaster assistance around the world, while also projecting American soft power by helping developing countries in need.

The University of Missouri has participated in the Soybean Innovation Lab, which has functioned under USAID money since 2013, according to Clark, who leads the lab’s mechanization division. Clark said the university’s portion of the research received $1.2 million, or about $150,000 annually, before funding was discontinued. Clark said those innovations have helped local farmers. According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) estimates, the soybean yield for Missouri counties was 5.52 million acres. In 2023, the soybean yield in Butler County was 23.8 bushels per acre.

According to Clark, research on African soybean diseases has revealed potential preventative measures for a disease that poses a significant threat to soybean crops, benefiting Missouri farmers and others.

This research, which identified preventable diseases in African soybeans, is particularly relevant given that soybeans are Missouri’s most valuable and widely planted crop, covering over 5 million acres annually, according to the Missouri Soybean Center. This work supports the goals of the Global Food Security Act of 2016, which mandates the development and implementation of a Global Food Security Strategy to bolster global food security, resilience, and nutrition.