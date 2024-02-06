Future of Springfield's physician training program uncertain

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. ï¿½ In the next two years, the University of Missouri School of Medicine planned to admit another 64 students into a relatively new physician training program in Springfield.

But with state funding up in the air, that is now in jeopardy.

ï¿½The goal is to have the four-year enrollment of the medical school to be around 128. Weï¿½re about halfway there,ï¿½ Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri System, said. ï¿½The question then becomes how many students should we accept for fall of 2018, given the cuts that weï¿½ve experienced from the state.ï¿½

In the stateï¿½s 2018 budget, the entire $10 million earmarked for MUï¿½s Springfield Clinical Campus was withheld. The line item was zeroed out during a tight funding year that included back-to-back cuts for all of Missouriï¿½s public colleges and universities.

Choi said MU kept the program afloat ï¿½using internal resourcesï¿½ this year ï¿½ out of a commitment to existing students in the pipeline ï¿½ but noted that funding model is not sustainable given widespread state cuts.

ï¿½Itï¿½s going to be very difficult for us, without continued support from the state, to maintain the program at the level we envision,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Right now, weï¿½re in the evaluation phase to determine how many students we can recruit.ï¿½

During the Missouri legislative session that kicked off Jan. 3, MU and others plan to ask lawmakers to restore and protect funding for the Springfield campus by making it part of the universityï¿½s overall state funding amount.

ï¿½Our hope is that weï¿½re able to convince the state leaders of the value of this program so that we can receive the $10 million as part of our core appropriation, as opposed to a line item, so this can be a sustained program,ï¿½ Choi said.

The MU medical school expansion, which also included constructing the new Patient-Centered Care Learning Center in Columbia, is expected to add 300 physicians, 3,500 new health-care jobs and $390 million annually to the stateï¿½s economy.

ï¿½It has been one of our top priorities in the last several years and will remain so this year,ï¿½ said Matt Morrow, president of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. ï¿½It is millions of dollars of impact to the Springfield community.ï¿½

Missouri and many other states are facing a critical shortage of physicians. Rural areas are expected to be the hardest hit.

Choi said the Springfield campus is a smart investment for the state.

ï¿½Starting a new medical school from scratch would require anywhere from $500 million to $1 billion,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½To start a collaborative process by expanding an existing medical school, like Mizzou, and partnering with a region like Springfield, weï¿½re able to train 128 medical students at a cost of $10 million a year.ï¿½

He added: ï¿½That is a significant savings to the state and yet it provides the state medical professionals that are needed.ï¿½

David Barbe, vice president of regional operations for Mercy Springfield, said training physicians in Springfield will make them more likely to stay in the area.

ï¿½We have a number of openings in the area that weï¿½ve had trouble filling,ï¿½ Barbe said. He said others are so busy they can no longer accept new patients.