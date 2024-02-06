Future of 4 state parks announced last year is unclear

ST. LOUIS -- Four new Missouri state parks announced late in former governor Jay Nixon's tenure are closed or never opened, and some environmentalists worry the now-protected land will be sold to private developers.

St. Louis Public Radio reports all four park sites, scattered across the Ozarks, are near active mining operations.

Republican legislators said there just isn't money to maintain the parks, and some have suggested selling the land to private developers.

But John Hickey of the Missouri Sierra Club said the parks should be opened for residents to enjoy.

He said the statewide vote in November that renewed a one-tenth of 1 percent sales tax for parks shows Missouri residents' desire to support parks.

"Any rationale that state government is putting out, saying, 'Here's what we've got to do; we've got to sell it,' we don't think it's legitimate," he said. "There's plenty of money in state government to maintain state parks."