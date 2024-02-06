Funds for Osage maintenance causes council contention

Cape Girardeau City Council members were presented with the first reading of an ordinance that could allocate the city's remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds, a point of contention among the council for several months. Contention that did not entirely dissipate at Monday's meeting.

The debate over how to spend the city's $1.4 million in remaining funds took center stage at the Aug. 15 council meeting, highlighting schisms between how members believe the federal funds should be spent.

Councilman Robbie Guard, in an interview prior to Monday's council meeting, called the current proposal slate a "middle ground" for the council. The proposed allocations were put together by city manager Kenneth Haskin by, primarily, evaluating requests from department heads.

A bill-pay kiosk at the Shawnee Park Center, funds for demolitions of condemned buildings, replacement of a Cape Girardeau Fire Department marine unit and painting for the exterior of the Osage Centre are among the proposals on the list.

Councilwoman Shannon Truxel has been outspoken about using the funds to address social issues that "plague" Cape Girardeau. Truxel said in an email Monday afternoon that she agreed with a majority of the proposed allocations, many of which she mentioned in previous comments.

"I cannot support the requested $100,000 for painting the exterior of the Osage Centre, as I find no direct impact on improving quality of life," Truxel said in the email.

"It is easy to simply say all funds should go to public safety since we all want a safer community," Truxel added. "I would like to see council members have the hard conversations regarding the social issues that really do plague our community."

At the meeting, department heads were asked to give specific information about proposals. Doug Gannon, director of Parks and Recreation, said the painting would include a preventative expense and would also include caulking and sealant renovations as well. Gannon said the maintenance was performed when customer services was added at Osage, the proposal would be used to maintain the remaining exterior portions of the building. No significant maintenance has been performed since the Centre was finished in 1997, he said.

"This would give us an opportunity to repaint the building, get some cosmetic things done, ensure the structural integrity of the building for many years," Gannon said.

He said the funding has not been in Parks and Rec's budget to paint the exterior and make other improvements. Truxel was not swayed.

Her opposition to the Osage Centre proposal provoked a majority of the discussion among council members. Truxel motioned to amend the list to exclude the Osage Centre, which was not supported with a second motion. She then motioned to amend the list to use the $100,000 for renovations to be added to the demolition funds on the list increasing the total allocation to $261,800. A move seconded by Mayor Stacy Kinder for discussion purposes, Kinder said.

Truxel argued the money would do more to improve the quality of life for Cape Girardeau residents in the demolition fund. City planner Ryan Shrimplin, at a previous point in the meeting, said that around 30 to 40 properties were condemned in Cape Girardeau, and each demolition costs around $6,000 to $8,000.

"If I can't have support for setting aside that $100,000 for other issues then I completely support increasing our condemnation fund," Truxel said.