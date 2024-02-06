Fundraising for Special Olympics at Dunkin' Donuts
Cape Girardeau police patrolman Blake Leadbetter dangles a bucket on a rope Friday from the roof of Dunkin’ Donuts in Cape Girardeau as Payton Ellis donates to Special Olympics. It was the first local “Cop on a Rooftop” event.Fred Lynch