Fundraiser to rehab Jackson courts set for Independence Day weekend

Josh Lukefahr has organized a 10 a.m. July 2 fundraising tournament at the site of the Jackson City Park basketball courts at North Missouri and West Park streets -- aimed at bringing repair and rehabilitation to a venue that has seen some deterioration in recent years.

"We hope the event will raise money but also provide a sense of nostalgia to attendees and allow them to see first-hand the condition of the courts," said the Jackson native, who has organized the 3-on-3 tournament in four levels: grades 4-5; grades 6-8; grades 9-12; and 19 years of age and older.

Lukefahr is actively distributing flyers with a QR code suitable for registration.

Alternatively, those interested in taking part may call Lukefahr directly at (573) 382-4171 to sign up.

Cost is $100 for a team of four, with one player on each registered squad designated as a substitute. Deadline to register is June 30.

Each participant, Lukefahr said, will get a commemorative T-shirt.

The entry fee will also cover the cost of medals for first- and second-place teams in each level of competition, he said.