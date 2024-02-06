All sections
NewsJune 22, 2022

Fundraiser to rehab Jackson courts set for Independence Day weekend

Josh Lukefahr has organized a 10 a.m. July 2 fundraising tournament at the site of the Jackson City Park basketball courts at North Missouri and West Park streets -- aimed at bringing repair and rehabilitation to a venue that has seen some deterioration in recent years...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A 3-on-3 fundraising tournament to rehabilitate Jackson City Park's basketball courts has been organized by Jackson native Josh Lukefahr. The tourney, featuring four levels of competition, is set for July 2.
A 3-on-3 fundraising tournament to rehabilitate Jackson City Park's basketball courts has been organized by Jackson native Josh Lukefahr. The tourney, featuring four levels of competition, is set for July 2.Submitted

Josh Lukefahr has organized a 10 a.m. July 2 fundraising tournament at the site of the Jackson City Park basketball courts at North Missouri and West Park streets -- aimed at bringing repair and rehabilitation to a venue that has seen some deterioration in recent years.

"We hope the event will raise money but also provide a sense of nostalgia to attendees and allow them to see first-hand the condition of the courts," said the Jackson native, who has organized the 3-on-3 tournament in four levels: grades 4-5; grades 6-8; grades 9-12; and 19 years of age and older.

Lukefahr is actively distributing flyers with a QR code suitable for registration.

Alternatively, those interested in taking part may call Lukefahr directly at (573) 382-4171 to sign up.

Cost is $100 for a team of four, with one player on each registered squad designated as a substitute. Deadline to register is June 30.

Each participant, Lukefahr said, will get a commemorative T-shirt.

The entry fee will also cover the cost of medals for first- and second-place teams in each level of competition, he said.

A GoFundMe page has $5,900 in pledges and Lukefahr said the City of Jackson has also received several checks in recent weeks.

Josh Lukefahr shoots baskets at Jackson City Park on May 4. Lukefahr has organized a July 2 tournament to raise funds to refurbish the basketball courts along North Missouri and West Park streets.
Josh Lukefahr shoots baskets at Jackson City Park on May 4. Lukefahr has organized a July 2 tournament to raise funds to refurbish the basketball courts along North Missouri and West Park streets.Jeff Long

"We're close to $6,700 total and with this tournament we hope to reach our $10,000 goal," Lukefahr said. "Hopefully, the City of Jackson can meet us halfway financially and we can start to get some work done there."

Food trucks from Andy's Sweet Tooth ice cream and Don Carlos Mexican restaurant will be on hand in addition to a hot dog vendor, he said.

A certain level of behavior is expected of all who enter the tourney, according to the event's official flyer, with fighting or arguing with officials resulting in immediate disqualification.

"We've gotten a ton of community support and people seem pleased we're trying to get something done," Lukefahr noted.

Participating event sponsors include Lucas McCulley and Daisy of Ritter Real Estate; Banterra Bank; Leet Eye Care; and Old Cape Road Band.

Local News
