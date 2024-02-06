All sections
NewsFebruary 25, 2021

Fundraiser this Saturday for 5-year-old with leukemia

NewsFebruary 25, 2021

Southeast Missourian

Local business Offroad Nutrition in Jackson is hosting a fundraiser for 5-year-old Lukas Simmons on Saturday to raise funds for his battle against leukemia.

Lukas is the son of Benji Simmons, who is an employee at Sappington Pro Outdoor. All the proceeds will be donated to the Simmons family.

The fundraiser is a "Show & Shine" event at 1166 Greenway Drive. Participants are encouraged to show up at 9 a.m., with the show starting at 10 a.m.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All 4X4 vehicles are welcome to enter, including but not limited to UTVs, Jeeps, Toyotas, SXSs and Rock Bouncers.

The participant entry fee is $20 and will be free to observe.

First, second and third place will be given gift certificates to Offroad Nutrition and various apparel. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

To donate an item for the silent auction, contact one of the following individuals on Facebook messenger or by text/call: Zach Nash at (573) 747-9743 or Loren Nash at (573) 535-9764.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

