Fundraiser this Saturday for 5-year-old with leukemia

Local business Offroad Nutrition in Jackson is hosting a fundraiser for 5-year-old Lukas Simmons on Saturday to raise funds for his battle against leukemia.

Lukas is the son of Benji Simmons, who is an employee at Sappington Pro Outdoor. All the proceeds will be donated to the Simmons family.

The fundraiser is a "Show & Shine" event at 1166 Greenway Drive. Participants are encouraged to show up at 9 a.m., with the show starting at 10 a.m.