Funding approved for lighting of Cape Girardeau river wall murals

Cape Girardeau’s iconic downtown river wall along Water Street will soon become even more eye-catching.

A project proposal from Old Town Cape outlined plans to install 24 light fixtures along existing electrical conduits atop the flood wall to highlight the wall’s murals and provide an enhanced sense of safety on Water Street.

City manager Scott Meyer said the city has tried to install lights in previous years, but only recently received necessary permissions from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The corps’ permissions were granted with a time limit of five years to complete the project. The project will need to accommodate for railroad traffic, and an exact starting date for the installations has not been determined.

In a letter to city officials, Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes stated an estimated cost of $35,037 for the project.