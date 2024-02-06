A Tyrannosaurus rex wearing an afghan plodded behind a gray-haired grandpa, handing out Werther’s Originals candies, as the seniors paraded in for Tuesday’s Activity Week assembly at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau.

The Student Council planned the week’s theme days, said Paul Untereinner, dean of student activities at Notre Dame, and each class dresses in a different costume before the daily assembly.

Tuesday was Family Day.

“The freshmen are babies,” Untereinner said, gesturing toward students wearing full-body pajamas, toting baby blankets and waving rattles.

Sophomores dressed as moms, juniors as dads and the seniors as senior citizens — grandparents, he said.

“It’s blowing up from where it was when I was a student here,” Untereinner said. “It’s a whole other animal.”

Activity Week is Notre Dame’s biggest fundraiser, held each year in September. Classes compete with each other to see who can bring in the most money by selling magazine subscriptions or other fundraising items including candy bars, or by completing service projects for people in the community who then make a donation.

Students who meet their quotas are eligible for prizes at the daily assembly’s drawing, Brother David Migliorino, Notre Dame’s principal, said.

Untereinner said his class at Notre Dame broke $100,000 in the early 2000s, and that was a big deal.

Now, it’s more typical to see a quarter of a million dollars brought in.

Migliorino said by phone Tuesday in 2016, “we had $286,000 in clear profit.”

That’s up from about $40,000 during his first Activity Week as principal in 2000.