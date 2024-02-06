Fulton man whose body was in concrete may have been missing for months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri man whose body authorities believe is the one found in a crate encased in concrete in a dumpster might have been missing for months before the group home where he lived reported he was gone, a police chief said Wednesday.

A body that likely will be identified as Carl DeBrodie, 31, was found Monday in the dumpster in a storage unit in Fulton, about 100 miles west of St. Louis. A positive identification has not been made, but Fulton police chief Steve Myers said Wednesday he is "95 percent" certain the body is DeBrodie's. A cause of death has not been determined.

DeBrodie, who had lived in a home for the developmentally disabled for nine years, was reported missing April 17. At the time, the residential home housing four or five residents was operated by a private contractor called The Second Chance but ownership recently was transferred to Finck & Associates.

The former director for The Second Chance reported DeBrodie missing, but it is unclear how long he was gone, and it's possible he was missing for months, Myers said.

"We have several different people we are talking to about that," Myers said. "We're getting conflicting information and are trying to establish some sort of timeline."

Rudy Veit, an attorney for the DeBrodie family, said DeBrodie's mother used to meet him at restaurants or parks, but Second Chance officials stopped those meetings a year or two ago, telling her they caused her son to become anxious and were not in his best interests. The mother, who was not her son's legal guardian, was not aware of her legal rights and assumed the home had the authority to prevent the visits, he said.

A woman who was once DeBrodie's legal guardian and cared for him from age 11 to 21 reported to authorities she believed DeBrodie was being abused at the home but did not get any response, Veit said. Her visits with him also were stopped.

A phone number for The Second Chance in Fulton was disconnected Wednesday.

"Finck & Associates were not involved in DeBrodie's care at the time he went missing and have been extremely cooperative with our investigation," Fulton police said in a news release.