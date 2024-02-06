All sections
NewsJuly 21, 2021
Full federal appeals court to consider Missouri abortion restrictions law
Associated Press
In this May 29, 2020, file photo, a banner hangs on the side of the Planned Parenthood building in St. Louis. A full federal appeals court panel is rehearing a case over Missouri abortion restrictions. The U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals last week decided to take up the case on its own motion. At issue is a 2019 state law to ban abortions as soon as eight weeks into pregnancy and prohibit abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.
In this May 29, 2020, file photo, a banner hangs on the side of the Planned Parenthood building in St. Louis. A full federal appeals court panel is rehearing a case over Missouri abortion restrictions. The U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals last week decided to take up the case on its own motion. At issue is a 2019 state law to ban abortions as soon as eight weeks into pregnancy and prohibit abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.Associated Press file

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A full federal appeals court panel has decided to rehear a case over Missouri abortion restrictions.

The U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals last week decided to take up the case on its own motion.

At issue is a 2019 state law to ban abortions as soon as eight weeks into pregnancy and prohibit abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month upheld a lower court injunction prohibiting Missouri from enforcing the provisions.

The latest ruling means all 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges will consider the case.

