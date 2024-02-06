Full circle: Drums to horns and back again

Tuesday night will be a busy one at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. New York-based musician Steven Cohen will perform a recital of works for horn from his 2018 album, "Cruise Control," and a series of hand-drumming classes begins that night as well.

Nick Kenney, associate professor of horns and assistant director of bands at Southeast, said he and Cohen studied together at the University of Nebraska, and have kept in touch.

Of the "Cruise Control" selections, Kenney said it's not often performed live, because it requires three percussionists, a pianist and a horn player.

"We were fortunate to have the ability to do that," Kenney said, adding that a couple of students and faculty members are collaborating on the team for Tuesday's performance.

Kenney said the horn isn't often thought of as a solo instrument. "That's one of the cool things about what Steven does. He's kind of working his way into being a modern day soloist."

The performance will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shuck Recital Hall on Southeast's River Campus.

Tickets: (573) 651-2265, rivercampus.org

Also on the River Campus Tuesday night is the first in a series of hand-drumming classes. Led by Shane Mizicko, professor of music and director of percussion at Southeast, with the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation department, the classes are free, and registration is requested by today.

Mizicko said the beautiful thing about these classes is the age range: "We've had people from age 12 to 70-plus," Mizicko said. "It's open to almost every age."

Mizicko said participants don't need to have any percussion experience, or even musical experience.

"We start with learning how to hit the drum," he said, adding that the group starts with very simple beats and some improvisation.

"It's a no-judgment zone," Mizicko said. "No one really cares how you play."

Participants are welcome to bring their own drums, but instruments will be provided, he said.