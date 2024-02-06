Full circle: Drums to horns and back again

Tuesday night will be a busy one at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. New York-based musician Steven Cohen will perform a recital of works for horn from his 2018 album, "Cruise Control," and a series of hand-drumming classes begins that night as well.
Nick Kenney, associate professor of horns and assistant director of bands at Southeast, said he and Cohen studied together at the University of Nebraska, and have kept in touch.
Of the "Cruise Control" selections, Kenney said it's not often performed live, because it requires three percussionists, a pianist and a horn player.
"We were fortunate to have the ability to do that," Kenney said, adding that a couple of students and faculty members are collaborating on the team for Tuesday's performance.
Kenney said the horn isn't often thought of as a solo instrument. "That's one of the cool things about what Steven does. He's kind of working his way into being a modern day soloist."
The performance will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shuck Recital Hall on Southeast's River Campus.
Tickets: (573) 651-2265, rivercampus.org
Also on the River Campus Tuesday night is the first in a series of hand-drumming classes. Led by Shane Mizicko, professor of music and director of percussion at Southeast, with the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation department, the classes are free, and registration is requested by today.
Mizicko said the beautiful thing about these classes is the age range: "We've had people from age 12 to 70-plus," Mizicko said. "It's open to almost every age."
Mizicko said participants don't need to have any percussion experience, or even musical experience.
"We start with learning how to hit the drum," he said, adding that the group starts with very simple beats and some improvisation.
"It's a no-judgment zone," Mizicko said. "No one really cares how you play."
Participants are welcome to bring their own drums, but instruments will be provided, he said.
This event is free and open to the public, and will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11, at the Dobbins Center, Room 120, on the River Campus. Participants are welcome to attend all or any classes.
More info: smizicko@semo.edu
Register: apm.activecommunities.com/capeparks/Home
Auditions for "Frozen Jr." will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday, with callbacks at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the Sikeston Little Theatre, 506 S. Kingshighway in Sikeston, Missouri. Auditioners should prepare to read from a script and sing -- all parts require singing. Children must be in grades 3 through 7 to audtion.
Performances are April 24 through May 3.
More info and audition packet: sikestonlittletheatre.com
Three-act play "CATACOMBS" will be performed by PARABLE, the youth performing arts team of Miner Baptist Church in Sikeston, Missouri. The winter dinner theater production will be at 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, February 13 to 16 in Studio One on the church campus. Tickets are $10 each, and include dinner and theater. Seating is limited for each night. Call the church office at (573) 471-1331 to purchase. Proceeds will help fund student summer missions opportunities.
The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour will make a stop to perform March 27 at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Country singer/songwriter Travis Tritt is set as the opening act.
Tickets start at $32.50, with VIP tickets available, on sale at 10 a.m. today at the Show Me Center box office.
More info: showmecenter.biz, (573) 651-5000
