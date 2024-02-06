Fuel shortage not expected to affect Cape airport

A jet fuel shortage in some parts of the country is not expected to affect aircraft-fueling operations at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, at least not immediately.

Several small- and mid-size airports in California, Nevada and elsewhere are having trouble keeping up with demand for aviation fuel. Aviation industry analysts say the problem is related to increases in passenger traffic compared to last year, coupled with a shortage of truck drivers needed to deliver fuel to airports.

The fuel shortage has been compounded in recent weeks by the extensive use of aerial firefighting aircraft to battle large forest fires in several West Coast states.

Cape Girardeau airport manager Katrina Amos said she and the airport’s jet fuel supplier, Titan Aviation Fuels of New Bern, North Carolina, are monitoring the situation. Titan distributes aviation fuel to airports and fixed base operators, or FBOs, in more than 40 states and several Canadian provinces. The FBO at the Cape Girardeau airport is Cape Aviation.

“As of now, we are not feeling any impact from the jet fuel shortage,” Amos said. “Our supplier will update us if they anticipate any disruption of our supply, and so far so good.”

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, she said, typically has a five-day supply of jet fuel on site to accommodate the needs of both commercial and general aviation aircraft.