Fruitland Fire District receives grant for safety equipment

The Fruitland Area Fire Protection District is a recipient of a Missouri Employers Mutual Safety Grant for new equipment that can minimize risk during rescues.

The $4,300 grant will go toward purchasing rope rescue kits that are easier to deploy than the older systems the fire district is currently using, Fire Chief Rob Francis said. One of the kits, the CMC Double Clutch TTRS, is a backpack kit containing mechanical rope braking systems, pulleys, carabiners, edge protectors for the ropes, anchor straps and rope.

The fire district will also be purchasing CMC Aztec systems that make moving patients easier by allowing a firefighter to attach to a basket litter. The system can also be used to transfer loads and lower firefighters down embankments.

"Low-angle rope rescue equipment makes rescues much safer on slopes and inclines," Francis said in an email.