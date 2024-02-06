All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 6, 2022

Fruitland Fire District receives grant for safety equipment

The Fruitland Area Fire Protection District is a recipient of a Missouri Employers Mutual Safety Grant for new equipment that can minimize risk during rescues. The $4,300 grant will go toward purchasing rope rescue kits that are easier to deploy than the older systems the fire district is currently using, Fire Chief Rob Francis said. ...

Nathan English
Rob Francis, fire chief of Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, poses for a photo in 2017 at the fire station north of Fruitland.
Rob Francis, fire chief of Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, poses for a photo in 2017 at the fire station north of Fruitland.Southeast Missourian file

The Fruitland Area Fire Protection District is a recipient of a Missouri Employers Mutual Safety Grant for new equipment that can minimize risk during rescues.

The $4,300 grant will go toward purchasing rope rescue kits that are easier to deploy than the older systems the fire district is currently using, Fire Chief Rob Francis said. One of the kits, the CMC Double Clutch TTRS, is a backpack kit containing mechanical rope braking systems, pulleys, carabiners, edge protectors for the ropes, anchor straps and rope.

The fire district will also be purchasing CMC Aztec systems that make moving patients easier by allowing a firefighter to attach to a basket litter. The system can also be used to transfer loads and lower firefighters down embankments.

"Low-angle rope rescue equipment makes rescues much safer on slopes and inclines," Francis said in an email.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Slips and trips can occur during rescues and result in falls that can further injury patients and potentially injure the rescuer, Francis said. The rope systems will prevent slips and trips from turning into falls.

The rope systems also allow rescuers to use less strain to move weight. They create a "three to one" meaning, for example, moving 150 pounds. only requires 50 pounds of strength," Francis said.

"This adds in safety to the rescuers in the aspect that they are not under as much muscle strain in unstable terrain," Francis said

The fire district is among 14 entities in the state to receive $107,000 worth of grants from MEM. The insurance company has awarded $2.2 million in grants since 2016, Laura Gerding, corporate communications strategist for MEM, said

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy