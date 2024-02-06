Fruitland Army veteran spends weeks helping in ravaged Puerto Rico

When Chad Craft heard about the devastation in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, he wanted to help.

Craft, who retired from the U.S. Army about five years ago and lives in Fruitland with his family, said he was interested in Puerto Rico for a few reasons.

His mother and father volunteered in Texas after the storms hit there. His brother-in-law’s parents still live in Puerto Rico.

“And just the opportunity to go down and help some of our fellow citizens, all those things combined got me headed down there,” Craft said.

He said he arrived Nov. 7 and returned home Nov. 29, which was about 50 to 60 days after Hurricane Maria.

A damaged utility pole hangs on a fence near a road Nov. 11 near Ceiba, Puerto Rico. Submitted

It’s difficult to get a coherent picture of the destruction and the relief efforts, Craft said, because the destruction was area-specific.

“Some people are dealing with terrible, terrible conditions,” Craft said, while others aren’t.

Still, an unreliable electrical grid remains a persistent issue, and people in some areas still have to test their drinking water twice a day to ensure it doesn’t need to be treated or boiled.

Besides those concerns, Craft said, relief efforts are being received and applied differently in different locations.

Puerto Rico is about 3,500 square miles, and Craft worked in and around the capital city, San Juan, with local churches and other volunteers.

Chad Craft, right, poses for a photo with a church member after clearing debris and cleaning at a church in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, on Nov. 15. Submitted

Craft spent his first few days helping deliver meals in a town called Vega Alta, where he said he saw a local government ineffectively coordinating and delivering relief.

FEMA appeared to be bringing in supplies where he was, Craft said.

Craft said the local faith-based organizations in Puerto Rico were entrusted by FEMA to pack and deliver meals.

One congregation of about 40 members distributed 800 to 1,000 meals a day, Craft said.

“It was just amazing what this smaller and very elderly congregation was able to do,” Craft said.