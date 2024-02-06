Dearmont Hall has been a recognizable landmark on SEMO’s campus for over six decades. Students walking to Kent Library or classes at Grauel have become familiar with its windowed brick walls. However, this landmark of SEMO culture will soon be gone, making way for the new Roy Blunt Health Professions Hall.

60 years ago, Albert Hall was an aging building on campus and needed to be replaced. Dearmont was the proposed solution, according to Normal to University: A Century of Service by Arthur H. Mattingly. The building was named after former SEMO president W.S. Dearmont. The first cornerstone of the building was laid in a ceremony on Oct. 3, 1959, with remarks given by the late president’s son, Russell L. Dearmont.

Known as the Dearmont Quadrangle, the structure was constructed as a women’s science, physical education, music and dormitory. On Jan. 3, 1960, the first group of women moved into Dearmont, with the other parts of the building to be finished later that year.

The residents of Dearmont Hall 1961. Images from Special Collections & Archives, Southeast Missouri State University

More recently, the coordinator of the historic preservation program in the Department of History and Anthropology, Dr. Steven Hoffman, led a group of students on a tour of Dearmont as part of this historic preservation project headed by the Center for Regional History. It provided a learning opportunity for everyone involved, not just the students involved directly with the project.

“Even though the whole building is coming down, it still was a great opportunity to be able to see a building in its natural state,” Hoffman said. “Also to give students an experience examining a modern style building made out of modern materials.”

After several years, Dearmont transitioned to a co-ed dormitory by floor. Some offices, such as the Department of Public Safety (DPS), were moved into the building over time, according to Hoffman. Eventually, Dearmont was taken offline but was then used for student COVID quarantining during the height of the pandemic.