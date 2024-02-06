CAPE GIRARDEAU — Two area veterans have received the honor of being placed on the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s Wall of Valor. Daniel Martin of Dexter and David Reynolds of Greenville, among three others from around the state, had their pictures and medal citations added to the growing list of individuals recognized for meritorious service in the region.

Started 15 years ago, the Wall of Valor commemorates veterans who received awards for bravery and exemplary actions while serving in the military. Replacing the physical pictures and wall, the memorial is now digitized. Both veterans chose to have their markers displayed at the Poplar Bluff location. A ceremony recognizing new members was held at the Cape Girardeau VA clinic.

Martin served in the Army during the Persian Gulf War and received the Army Commendation Medal with the “V” device. A sergeant at the time, he led his team in the taking of a large Iraqi bunker with the capture of, “numerous weapons intact and of intelligence value.”

According to his citation, he oversaw the intake and processing of hundreds of prisoners.

This action, “facilitated the Third Brigade’s ability to reach critical objectives on time.”

Martin reflected on the sacrifice of veterans beyond his actions in the Persian Gulf.

“It’s kind of humbling thinking about all the veterans who served,” he remarked.

Having completed 21 years in the army, Martin noted the taking of the bunker complex was just one event from a long career. Nevertheless, he felt his accomplishments paled in comparison to two members of his family who gave the ultimate sacrifice in World War II.

His uncle Catlie Shaw and cousin Omer Lee Shaw both lost their lives in 1944 on opposite sides of the world. Catlie was killed in action on Nov. 15, 1944, in France as an Army infantryman while Omer served in the Navy in the Pacific Theater.

“When I think of what their contributions were, mine feels insignificant,” Martin emphasized. “To me, the honor actually belongs to them.”