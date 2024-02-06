From the military to the classroom — 'It took a drill sergeant for me'

A common component of military basic training is a "confidence course."

The obstacles — a tall cargo net to climb and descend, a rappelling tower to jump from, narrow beams high off the ground to traverse — force troops to face their fears and ultimately give them more confidence in their abilities and skills.

For Robert Friedrich, his entire military career was a confidence course.

Little direction

A Jackson native, Friedrich said he put little effort into his early education.

Cape Girardeau Central High School art teacher Robert Friedrich puts a sculpture in a kiln at the school. Friedrich said his experience in the military allows him to provide more than art instruction. Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian

"I wasn't a very good student. I didn't take it serious," he admitted.

After graduating high school, college seemed like a waste of time and money, so Friedrich took menial jobs without much of a future. After a year and a half of going nowhere, he spoke with an Army recruiter, if for no other reason than his family has a history of military service going back to World War I. Weeks later, he was on his way to basic training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, home of the Army's field artillery. The first days of the intense training made him question his choice.

"At first, I thought I had made a bad decision. I was going from not paying attention to the structure of high school to all of the sudden I had some guy telling me what I was going to do," Friedrich said. "But after the first week, they do something to you where you just meld in."

Friedrich turned 21 in advanced individual training, which followed basic training and also was at Fort Sill. From there, the Army sent him to Fort Lewis, Washington, and eventually to Germany, where he worked in a Pershing Missile unit. His last duty station was Fort Polk, Louisiana, where he spent the final six months of his four-year hitch. A family illness prompted him to leave the military and return to Jackson.

Along the way, he earned sergeant stripes.