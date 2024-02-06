'From the ground up': Molon Latte serves coffee on the go in Jackson

Nearly five centuries before the birth of Christ, when King Leonidas screamed “Molon labe!” or “Come and get [them]!” to the Persian armed forces at the Battle of Thermopylae in ancient Greece, he was daring the invaders to come and get the weapons his Spartan troops held at the ready. When husband and wife team Billy and Kristen Lewis named their mobile coffee shop Molon Latte, it was a nod to Leonidas’ fighting spirit, to the pair’s shared military background, and to their shared mentality.

“We’re both Army veterans and have that ‘Never quit, never give up’ attitude and mentality,” Billy Lewis said. “When King Leonidas stood against the gap at Thermopylae, he was saying, ‘We are going to stand firm at what we believe, defend our piece of freedom. No one will take it from us.’”

Last year, while the Lewises were brainstorming names for the coffee company, Kristen Lewis popped up with, “Molon Latte: Come and drink it,” and it stuck.

“It speaks to who we are,” Billy Lewis added. “We’re both veterans who served overseas. We take ownership.”

Why a coffee company?

Billy Lewis knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur, but when he left the military in 2011, he didn’t have an education in business, so he went to school, earning a Master of Business Administration and a doctorate. He worked in the corporate world, but, he said, “I knew I wanted to have something I had built from the ground up.”

A coffee company both Billy and Kristen Lewis knew in Kuwait was called Green Beans, and in the military realm is a well-known coffee franchise, Billy Lewis said.

“It became a constant,” he said.