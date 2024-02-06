News December 23, 2019

'From the Cradle to the Cross' at Harvest Missionary Baptist Church

Jennifer McDonald portrays the Virgin Mary and holds her 2-year-old son, Ben, dressed as a shepherd, as he reaches for the halo atop the head of her 3-year-old daughter, Courtney, dressed as an angel, on Sunday at Harvest Missionary Baptist Church during a performance of the church's annual Christmas play "From the Cradle to the Cross" in Jackson.