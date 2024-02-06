From Southeast Missouri to the governor's office: Robert Knodell

From Carter and Butler counties in Southeast Missouri to the state capital and the governor’s office, Robert Knodell has made the journey about serving others.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to help people when you get involved, and if you have a heart for people in your community or your state, there is a big opportunity there,” he said in a telephone interview.

Knodell serves as deputy chief of staff for Gov. Mike Parson and has been a key person in state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Knodell said his political portfolio includes agriculture and natural resources but focuses on health care and education. He explained his role often has him working with the various Cabinet directors and agency staffs, and he unofficially serves as a Southeast Missouri booster.

“I try to help things along in that part of the state and get the governor down that way to make sure the region is not forgotten,” he said.

He explained his interest in public service began at an early age. His father was a school superintendent, and his mother was a guidance counselor and administrator. Kitchen table discussions often involved public affairs and local, state and national issues in the news, he said. After graduating from Southeast Missouri State University with an accounting degree, Knodell began volunteering in political campaigns. From there, he landed a job in the state House of Representatives.

That’s where he met a new lawmaker, Parson.

“I was a staff person working on budget issues for the House when he was a member of the House. We developed a working relationship and a relationship that has continued since that time,” Knodell said. “When he became governor, he extended that opportunity to me at a time when the state needed leadership. I was honored to have the opportunity to join the administration, and we have been working hard every day since.”

COVID-19