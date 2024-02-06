All sections
NewsMarch 5, 2021

From Southeast Missouri to the governor's office: Robert Knodell

From Carter and Butler counties in Southeast Missouri to the state capital and the governor's office, Robert Knodell has made the journey about serving others. "There is a tremendous opportunity to help people when you get involved, and if you have a heart for people in your community or your state, there is a big opportunity there," he said in a telephone interview...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Robert Knodell
Robert Knodell

From Carter and Butler counties in Southeast Missouri to the state capital and the governor’s office, Robert Knodell has made the journey about serving others.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to help people when you get involved, and if you have a heart for people in your community or your state, there is a big opportunity there,” he said in a telephone interview.

Knodell serves as deputy chief of staff for Gov. Mike Parson and has been a key person in state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Knodell said his political portfolio includes agriculture and natural resources but focuses on health care and education. He explained his role often has him working with the various Cabinet directors and agency staffs, and he unofficially serves as a Southeast Missouri booster.

“I try to help things along in that part of the state and get the governor down that way to make sure the region is not forgotten,” he said.

He explained his interest in public service began at an early age. His father was a school superintendent, and his mother was a guidance counselor and administrator. Kitchen table discussions often involved public affairs and local, state and national issues in the news, he said. After graduating from Southeast Missouri State University with an accounting degree, Knodell began volunteering in political campaigns. From there, he landed a job in the state House of Representatives.

That’s where he met a new lawmaker, Parson.

“I was a staff person working on budget issues for the House when he was a member of the House. We developed a working relationship and a relationship that has continued since that time,” Knodell said. “When he became governor, he extended that opportunity to me at a time when the state needed leadership. I was honored to have the opportunity to join the administration, and we have been working hard every day since.”

COVID-19

The workload intensified a year ago when COVID-19 arrived in the state.

Knodell said the pandemic has been unlike the natural disasters state governments usually deal with.

“The crises that states often encounter are related to flooding or a tornado. ... They are regionalized, localized. Those are disasters that occur and then you spend time cleaning up and recovering from that,” he noted. “COVID-19 has been unprecedented and unique because it affects the entire state. It’s been ongoing, really, for the past year.”

Knodell said officials have developed responses and plans along the way because “there is no playbook, there is no guide or manual to do this.” He said they have been working seven long days a week, and many have served admirably.

“A lot of people have been stepping up over and above their normal duties to really pitch in and work for the people of the state very resourcefully through this,” he commented.

A bright spot during the pandemic, Knodell said, has been seeing a resilience among Missourians.

“When tough times come, the people of Missouri always band together, work together and try to solve problems together, and we’ve seen that,” he said. “So, as difficult and challenging as it’s been, we have learned that the spirit and the heart of Missourians simply will not be defeated. There’s a good feeling that comes from that.”

Knodell said his future will hopefully involve more opportunities for public service.

“I don’t know that I would ever be interested in running for elective office, but I hope to continue to have the opportunity to engage in public service, help serve the public and help the good people in those offices.”

