From screen to stage: Southeast students perform 'Shrek The Musical'

The Oscar-winning 2001 animated film "Shrek" has come to life in the form of the stage musical now being presented at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

"Shrek: The Musical" features numerous Southeast students who have to go to significant lengths to bring the film's lively-animated characters to the stage.

Amber Marisa Cook, costume designer for the show, said she and director Kitt Lavoie worked closely together in an effort to "heighten reality."

Cook said the idea being the characters don't feel cartoonish despite being based on cartoons "so that they sort of feel like real-life versions that have more detail, more sort of real-life texture" than the cartoon.

"Anytime you do one of these like -- especially much beloved fairy tales that have a cartoon attached to them where people have really strong visual references -- I think it's a great challenge to try and put my creative spin on something, but keep it really familiar for the audience and then also have a little bit of fresh, sort of new, idea behind it," Cook said.

Southeast freshman Aliegha Ramos applies makeup to fellow Southeast freshman Jacob Donnelly while prepping to portray Mama Ogre and Papa Ogre, respectively, at a dress rehearsal of "Shrek: The Musical."

Southeast senior Cole Kennedy has to take a physically different approach to his character than other cast members when playing the vertically-challenged, antagonist Lord Farquaad.

"I spend the whole show on my knees," Kennedy said. "I have special pants with little legs attached to them so it makes it look like I'm short. And then the way my cape is built, it covers my legs."

Cook said there are some "trick changes" to facilitate the character of Princess Fiona, played by Southeast junior Jossyln Shaw, becoming an ogre and changing back again. She said it takes a team of four backstage to quickly change Fiona back and forth to make the moments happen. At the end of the show, Cook said the crew has about one minute and 20 seconds to perform Fiona's full-body costume and makeup change.

Lighting is another factor Cook said helps give the appearance of quick transformations.