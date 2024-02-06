All sections
NewsFebruary 22, 2025

From print to patriotism: Ryan Carter's vision for community engagement through repurposed newspaper boxes

Ryan Carter is transforming retired newspaper boxes into community hubs in Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri. These boxes will become lending libraries and patriotic repositories, fostering shared ideas and inspiration.

Daily American Republic
Current River Heritage Museum docent Ronna Smith-Malkowski receives a retired newspaper stand box from Ryan Carter.
Docent Ted Trader received a retired newspaper stand box for the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield donated by Bryan Carter.
In an innovative initiative, Corning native and author Ryan Carter is repurposing retired newspaper boxes to enrich communities across Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri.

These boxes are being distributed to the Doniphan-Ripley County Library, local artists, the Poplar Bluff chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Current River Heritage Museum, and other local museums.

The goal is to transform these boxes into little lending libraries and community engagement.

Carter’s vision is about creating a network of shared ideas and inspiration. He has requested that once these projects are operational, they be photographed and shared as models for other communities to emulate.

In Doniphan, the DAR has unique plans to honor history and patriotism for two of the newspaper boxes. They will serve as repositories for American flags, which will be stored for future flag-retiring ceremonies.

This initiative aligns with the DAR’s mission to promote patriotism and preserve American history.

Docent Ted Trader of the Bloomfield Stars and Stripes Museum was a recipient of one of the boxes.

CRHM curator Julie Braschler said, "Additionally, these boxes will house patriotic and historical children’s books, marking the upcoming 250th anniversary of America."

