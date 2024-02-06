In an innovative initiative, Corning native and author Ryan Carter is repurposing retired newspaper boxes to enrich communities across Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri.

These boxes are being distributed to the Doniphan-Ripley County Library, local artists, the Poplar Bluff chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Current River Heritage Museum, and other local museums.

The goal is to transform these boxes into little lending libraries and community engagement.

Carter’s vision is about creating a network of shared ideas and inspiration. He has requested that once these projects are operational, they be photographed and shared as models for other communities to emulate.