The New York Times would offer three months of the Crossword app for free to a limited number of Southeast Missourian readers. Regular price is $6.99 per month. Thirty-five of those downloads would be set aside and reserved for readers who had already contacted the newspaper about crossword puzzles. If demand is larger than the supply, then the NYT team and the Southeast Missourian would re-group to consider next steps.

“I am so thrilled and appreciative,” Rust said. “I’ve been a subscriber to both the New York Times and its crossword puzzle app for years. There really is no better crossword app in the world. And not only does a user get access to the daily NYT crossword in a format that’s a joy to do — for experts and novices alike — but there’s access to archived puzzles, hints and my favorite: the Daily Mini. This is a smaller, easier puzzle right out of today’s headlines.”

To gain free access to the NYT Crossword app for three months, Southeast Missourian subscribers should sign up at www.semissourian.com/crossword. After authentication of an active subscription, a special individual code with instructions on how to download the app will be emailed back. The first 65 to respond — outside of those already on a Southeast Missourian daily crossword puzzle email list — will qualify for the free offer. Next steps for those outside the first 100 will be deliberated upon understanding further interest.

“I learned so much from engaging with Michael on the AP board,” Rust said. “Among them was his quote of basketball coaching great John Wooden: ‘The true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one is watching.’ Michael and the New York Times certainly aren’t making their app free to Southeast Missourian readers because of publicity. They didn’t even start this process thinking about this effort being public at all. I interpret their actions — from Michael, Rebecca, Sam and the whole Crosswords team — as a gift to the rest of us in a trying time: a gesture of respect, love and human camaraderie. Thank you New York Times!”

Meanwhile, to serve puzzle-loving print readers without access to a smart phone or other device, the Southeast Missourian will continue to publish two puzzles in the newspaper on print days.

__For more information about this subscriber special, go to__ www.seMissourian.com/crossword.