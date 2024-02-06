From Great Wall to Yummy: Local buffet stays in the family

A former restaurant on William Street in Cape Girardeau has been completely gutted, remodeled and transformed into Yummy Buffet, offering a modern take on the conventional Asian smorgasbord.

It's slated to open by the beginning of January.

Once the home of Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, the spot has been passed down -- lease and all -- to Yong Chun Zhang from his father-in-law, Casey Lou, who recently retired.

Yummy Buffet, at 3254 William St., has been a long-awaited project in the works since May 15, Yong said Wednesday, adding that he wants it open "as soon as possible."

"I wanted to do something different. The Great Wall name is just old," he said. "This is a good spot. I used to do the buffet in Carbondale, and I closed down. I was too busy."

The front foyer entrance of Yummy Buffet in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Yong said he wanted to offer Cape Girardeau a "clean" and "traditional" Asian cuisine buffet experience, coupled with a welcoming atmosphere families would feel comfortable visiting.

He was excited to reveal his interpretation of "a new style of buffet," with hibachi, sushi options, along with a redesigned Asian buffet layout to be open seven days a week.

"We're a new style. Everything is clean. I want to be clean," he said of the nearly 6,000-square-foot restaurant. "We changed everything, inside, outside, kitchen, bathrooms, everything. Everything's new."

A new, upscale entryway has been relocated in a more visible location west of the previous entrance, which Yong felt was hidden.

Upon entering, guests will pass a bright orange water feature and on the other side of the wooden double doors, gray-themed tiling of several types adorn the walls and floor.