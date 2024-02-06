From Great Wall to Yummy: Local buffet stays in the family

A former restaurant on William Street in Cape Girardeau has been completely gutted, remodeled and transformed into Yummy Buffet, offering a modern take on the conventional Asian smorgasbord.
It's slated to open by the beginning of January.
Once the home of Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, the spot has been passed down -- lease and all -- to Yong Chun Zhang from his father-in-law, Casey Lou, who recently retired.
Yummy Buffet, at 3254 William St., has been a long-awaited project in the works since May 15, Yong said Wednesday, adding that he wants it open "as soon as possible."
"I wanted to do something different. The Great Wall name is just old," he said. "This is a good spot. I used to do the buffet in Carbondale, and I closed down. I was too busy."
Yong said he wanted to offer Cape Girardeau a "clean" and "traditional" Asian cuisine buffet experience, coupled with a welcoming atmosphere families would feel comfortable visiting.
He was excited to reveal his interpretation of "a new style of buffet," with hibachi, sushi options, along with a redesigned Asian buffet layout to be open seven days a week.
"We're a new style. Everything is clean. I want to be clean," he said of the nearly 6,000-square-foot restaurant. "We changed everything, inside, outside, kitchen, bathrooms, everything. Everything's new."
A new, upscale entryway has been relocated in a more visible location west of the previous entrance, which Yong felt was hidden.
Upon entering, guests will pass a bright orange water feature and on the other side of the wooden double doors, gray-themed tiling of several types adorn the walls and floor.
The interior and exterior is similar to Watami Sushi & Hibachi Steakhouse in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, Missouri -- restaurants owned by Yong.
After hearing feedback from friends, family and college students, Yong said he wanted the interior of Yummy Buffet to resemble a classier dining area.
Accented green, purple and blue lighting throughout reveals a seating capacity of 170.
Ample tables and window-view booths help to create a smaller, intimate setting. A "party room" also is available for larger get-togethers.
Yong said the front of the structure has been reinforced where needed, and all plumbing and electrical wiring has been replaced and modernized.
A "new concept" of zigzag buffet islands stand before the kitchen, near the middle of the restaurant. Platter-shaped holding containers will contain the traditional and not-so-traditional cuisine, Yong explained. He was unable to put an exact number on the list of offerings.
Yong said the buffet items will include traditional cuisine along with some new items.
"A lot of Asian students like my food; they like my taste," he said.
