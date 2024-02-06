When Mariann Wright joined Girl Scout Troop 236 in Kennett over three decades ago, she never imagined how far that decision would take her. It turns out, that being a “Lifetime Girl Scout” has taken her very far, to the Caribbean, in fact, and it may reach Europe in the coming years.

Wright is in her 11th year as a Leader for Girl Scout Troop 71259 in Kennett, which is a group of 10 sophomore-aged girls, who are now referred to as Senior Girl Scouts. She has tried to be a positive influence on her girls, and they certainly have made a lifelong impression on Wright.

“It’s been an experience,” Wright said. “It’s been interesting to be an adult in their lives, who isn’t a parent or isn’t a relative. I’ve gotten to form a connection with them.

“It’s definitely been interesting, and I have become very emotionally attached to them.”

From the beginning

Wright’s involvement in Girl Scouts began in Kennett in the early 1990s, when she signed up to be a Daisy Girl Scout in the first grade.

She was in Troop 236, and she remained a part of that group of girls through her graduation from Kennett High School.

“There were 12 of us (in Troop 236),” Wright said, “and more than half of us are now Girl Scout Leaders. It is definitely something that must’ve been important to others in the Troop, as well, because several of us have become Leaders.”

Many of the young girls in Troop 236 remain steadfast friends to this day, which is a testament to the impact and bond that can form through Girl Scouts, according to Wright.

“I’m a big believer in youth programming,” Wright said. “I had opportunities through Girl Scouts, that I would not have had if it were not for that participation.

“Looking back, with my friends today, the ones that I keep in touch with and am really close to, most of them were in my Girl Scout troops.”

It took convincing

Wright had been out of Girl Scouts since her days as an Indian at Kennett High School when Service Unit Leader Charky Martin reached out to her about leading a group of kindergarten-age girls who wanted to be involved in scouting.

“I really didn’t have the time to do that,” Wright explained. I said no. A couple of times.”

Martin wouldn’t relent, however.

“She kind of wore me down,” Martin laughed. “I said I would do it for one year.”

That “one year” has turned into a decade-plus of working with the same group of girls, who Wright has grown to love.

“I became very attached to the girls,” Wright said. “Now, I’m in year 11.”

Wright guided these girls through their years as a Daisy (kindergarten and first grade), Brownie (second and third grades), Junior Girl Scouts (fourth and fifth grades), Cadets (sixth through eighth grades), now Senior Girl Scouts, and next year, those girls will enter their final level of scouting and be Ambassadors (11th and 12th grades).

Upon graduation, they can sign up to be, like Wright is, a Lifetime Girl Scout.

“I wouldn’t give it up at this point,” Wright said. “I am pretty attached.”

An adult, but not a parent

Wright explained that “most troop leaders are parents, which makes her connection to her girls unique.

“I always have funny stories to tell about what the girls have said or done,” Wright said. “We went through a couple of years of them thinking that pretty much everything that I said was probably the worst idea ever.”

Every parent can relate to that.

“We’re kind of getting on the other side of that now,” Wright said. “It is a slightly different relationship that you would have with a relative. I’m just an adult, who is not necessarily connected to their family in any way.”