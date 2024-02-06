When Mariann Wright joined Girl Scout Troop 236 in Kennett over three decades ago, she never imagined how far that decision would take her. It turns out, that being a “Lifetime Girl Scout” has taken her very far, to the Caribbean, in fact, and it may reach Europe in the coming years.
Wright is in her 11th year as a Leader for Girl Scout Troop 71259 in Kennett, which is a group of 10 sophomore-aged girls, who are now referred to as Senior Girl Scouts. She has tried to be a positive influence on her girls, and they certainly have made a lifelong impression on Wright.
“It’s been an experience,” Wright said. “It’s been interesting to be an adult in their lives, who isn’t a parent or isn’t a relative. I’ve gotten to form a connection with them.
“It’s definitely been interesting, and I have become very emotionally attached to them.”
Wright’s involvement in Girl Scouts began in Kennett in the early 1990s, when she signed up to be a Daisy Girl Scout in the first grade.
She was in Troop 236, and she remained a part of that group of girls through her graduation from Kennett High School.
“There were 12 of us (in Troop 236),” Wright said, “and more than half of us are now Girl Scout Leaders. It is definitely something that must’ve been important to others in the Troop, as well, because several of us have become Leaders.”
Many of the young girls in Troop 236 remain steadfast friends to this day, which is a testament to the impact and bond that can form through Girl Scouts, according to Wright.
“I’m a big believer in youth programming,” Wright said. “I had opportunities through Girl Scouts, that I would not have had if it were not for that participation.
“Looking back, with my friends today, the ones that I keep in touch with and am really close to, most of them were in my Girl Scout troops.”
Wright had been out of Girl Scouts since her days as an Indian at Kennett High School when Service Unit Leader Charky Martin reached out to her about leading a group of kindergarten-age girls who wanted to be involved in scouting.
“I really didn’t have the time to do that,” Wright explained. I said no. A couple of times.”
Martin wouldn’t relent, however.
“She kind of wore me down,” Martin laughed. “I said I would do it for one year.”
That “one year” has turned into a decade-plus of working with the same group of girls, who Wright has grown to love.
“I became very attached to the girls,” Wright said. “Now, I’m in year 11.”
Wright guided these girls through their years as a Daisy (kindergarten and first grade), Brownie (second and third grades), Junior Girl Scouts (fourth and fifth grades), Cadets (sixth through eighth grades), now Senior Girl Scouts, and next year, those girls will enter their final level of scouting and be Ambassadors (11th and 12th grades).
Upon graduation, they can sign up to be, like Wright is, a Lifetime Girl Scout.
“I wouldn’t give it up at this point,” Wright said. “I am pretty attached.”
An adult, but not a parent
Wright explained that “most troop leaders are parents, which makes her connection to her girls unique.
“I always have funny stories to tell about what the girls have said or done,” Wright said. “We went through a couple of years of them thinking that pretty much everything that I said was probably the worst idea ever.”
Every parent can relate to that.
“We’re kind of getting on the other side of that now,” Wright said. “It is a slightly different relationship that you would have with a relative. I’m just an adult, who is not necessarily connected to their family in any way.”
When Wright was a Girl Scout, she was selected to participate in a program, which provides opportunities for Girl Scouts to travel, which is called “Girl Scout Destinations” today.
As a middle school student, she ventured to California, with trips to New York City and South Carolina afforded her in high school.
“I’m a big traveler now,” Wright said. “But when I think about it, really the first time I had real travel experiences or opportunities, it was through Girl Scouts.”
That passion and curiosity have been passed onto the girls of Troop 71259.
Wright and her Troop have raised funds to travel several times, the most exciting being a Caribbean Cruise out of New Orleans two years ago.
“Traveling is a big part of our Girl Scout experience,” Wright said.
So is diligence.
Wright’s troop spends years working and earning the funds to cover those travel expenses so that every girl feels she has contributed to the experience.
That effort will be on display Feb. 21 (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) and 22 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at Walmart in Kennett. The troop will set up a “cookie booth,” which will have Girl Scout cookies for sale for $6 per box.
“We are one of the few troops in Kennet who still have cookie booths,” Wright said. “We still really hustle our cookies. We are completely self-funded. So, if we want to go on a trip, or if we want to do an activity, we know that we have to raise the money to do that.”
The support that Troop 71259 receives this month at its cookie booth will go toward a trip to Europe when Wright’s girls are seniors in 2027.
The motto of Girl Scouts is “Building Girls of Courage, Confidence, and Character." Wright’s girls have done many service projects, and individual activities to learn those traits.
In years past, her troop has worked on the subjects of addressing stereotypes through the media and social media, as well as helping young students in Kennett who are undergoing challenges emotionally.
Wright explained that her troop created “kindness kits,” which were given to elementary schools and were filled with activities, objects, and “encouragement notes,” that counselors could share with a child who is going through a tough time.
“No matter what project or badge that the girls are working on,” Wright said, “those key concepts (courage, confidence, and character) are really tied throughout everything.
“Why are we doing this project? Why is it important to you? We really try to help them with the tools that they need to see the projects through.”
Kennett is a special place
For whatever reason, the youth of Kennett gravitate toward certain activities. The massive interest in swimming envelops the community each summer, and with Girl Scouts, it is similar.
The community of Kennett sponsors troops in each grade level, and for the sophomore class of 2025, there is so much interest in scouting that there are two troops.
“I do not know that (my girls) would participate in as many (activities) if it weren’t being in Girl Scouts,” Wright said. “Girl Scouts are a safe place to test out new things and try new things.”
That is the testimony to emphasizing confidence within each troop.
Girls can join a troop regardless of age, so there is no need to start at kindergarten.
The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland oversees the Southeast Missouri region. Interested parents or girls can visit its website for more information or join a troop.
“It is encouraging to be part of the group,” Wright said. “I think being in Girl Scouts is important today, (and) I think it was important 30 years ago.
“I’m proud that (these girls) still think that Girl Scouts is important enough and still want to be a part of that.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.