All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 4, 2025

From D-Day to today: 103-year-old Poplar Bluff veteran honored for his remarkable journey

A 103-year-old WWII veteran from Poplar Bluff, Clemens Deken, was honored with the VA's Centenarian Award at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center for his service, including participating in the D-Day landings.

Daily American Republic
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Interim Director Fabian Grabski, right, presents World War II veteran Clemens Deken with the VA’s Centenarian Award.
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Interim Director Fabian Grabski, right, presents World War II veteran Clemens Deken with the VA’s Centenarian Award.Photo provided

A 103-year-old World War II Army veteran from Poplar Bluff was honored recently with VA’s Centenarian Award at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.

Clemens Deken is a resident of the medical center’s Community Living Center and was presented the award on behalf of the VA secretary by Interim Medical Center Director Fabian Grabski.

“There were 15 million people in uniform for the United States during World War II. Sadly, as I see today, there are just over 60,000 of our former service men and women still with us,” Grabski noted, in a press release from the local VA.

The Centenarian Recognition Program “was started by Secretary of VA Wilke, so this goes back a number of years ago,” Grabski added, noting it has continued under current secretary Doug Collins.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Today, we’re here to honor Mr. Clemens Deken, and extend our gratitude for your service to this country,” Grabski continued. “He’s a D-Day veteran. He was in it from the beginning of the D-Day landing in 1944 until the end of the war when Germany surrendered.”

Grabski noted Deken’s military occupational specialty during that period was a tank mechanic, so “he would go in with armored forces as they proceeded through France and then through Germany, ultimately marking the end of the Third Reich.”

Deken’s family, along with several members of local veteran service organizations, were in attendance at the presentation.

“I think it’s a really neat award that they can do this for him and honor him because, like they said, this is the greatest generation. To see him recognized is a good thing,” Deken’s son, Felix Deken.

“It’s a great honor to be awarded something,” added daughter-in-law Amy Deken, who noted the care her father-in-law receives at the medical center is “exceptional. We love everyone here, and they consider him a hero and a superstar.”

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 4
Get ready for rodeo season: Sikeston's kickoff party promise...
NewsMar. 4
New Orleans rushes to rework Mardi Gras celebrations in the ...
NewsMar. 4
Cape Council approves two demolition contracts for 'dangerou...
NewsMar. 3
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge wor...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County Commission confirms bridge costs, TIF certification
NewsMar. 3
Cape County Commission confirms bridge costs, TIF certification
Jackson PD responds to incident at Kimbeland Country Club
NewsMar. 3
Jackson PD responds to incident at Kimbeland Country Club
Storms, possible twisters to threaten the South just as New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras
NewsMar. 3
Storms, possible twisters to threaten the South just as New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras
Poplar Bluff couple expands their hive with the acquisition of a beloved cafe
NewsMar. 3
Poplar Bluff couple expands their hive with the acquisition of a beloved cafe
Bill to end Missouri sales tax on groceries draws resistance from local governments
NewsMar. 3
Bill to end Missouri sales tax on groceries draws resistance from local governments
Kansas' Zeke Mayo shows screenshots of racist, hateful messages he received after Texas Tech loss
NewsMar. 2
Kansas' Zeke Mayo shows screenshots of racist, hateful messages he received after Texas Tech loss
Homophobic chant at San Diego FC's inaugural home match condemned by coach, sporting director
NewsMar. 2
Homophobic chant at San Diego FC's inaugural home match condemned by coach, sporting director
Anti-DOGE protests at Tesla stores target Elon Musk's bottom line
NewsMar. 2
Anti-DOGE protests at Tesla stores target Elon Musk's bottom line
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy