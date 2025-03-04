“Today, we’re here to honor Mr. Clemens Deken, and extend our gratitude for your service to this country,” Grabski continued. “He’s a D-Day veteran. He was in it from the beginning of the D-Day landing in 1944 until the end of the war when Germany surrendered.”

Grabski noted Deken’s military occupational specialty during that period was a tank mechanic, so “he would go in with armored forces as they proceeded through France and then through Germany, ultimately marking the end of the Third Reich.”

Deken’s family, along with several members of local veteran service organizations, were in attendance at the presentation.

“I think it’s a really neat award that they can do this for him and honor him because, like they said, this is the greatest generation. To see him recognized is a good thing,” Deken’s son, Felix Deken.

“It’s a great honor to be awarded something,” added daughter-in-law Amy Deken, who noted the care her father-in-law receives at the medical center is “exceptional. We love everyone here, and they consider him a hero and a superstar.”