SIKESTON — For over a century, the mantra for scouting in the United States, whether it be a young boy or girl in Cub Scouts or an older young person, who has advanced into Boy Scouts (both of which also include girls), has been “A game with a purpose.”

Sikeston resident Lynn Hasty has put that philosophy into practice for nearly four decades as a Scout Master with Boy Scouts, and 15 years as a Cub Master, with elementary-age scouts.

“It’s hard to say what all of the benefits are,” Hasty explained of his experience working with young boys and girls through the years, “because there are so many benefits.”

Hasty is the Cub Master for Pack 4059, as well as the Scout Master for Troop 59, both based out of Sikeston. His groups have been sponsored by the First Christian Church in Sikeston, the home base for scouts in this area for 60 years.

Scouting has a presence in Sikeston, as well as Southeast Missouri, with Hasty’s Cub Scout pack, two Boy Scout troops, a girl-based Boy Scout troop, and a Girl Scout troop.

“We camp together at different times,” Hasty said of the Boy Scout troops. “We do a lot of activities together.”

For the Cub Scouts, Hasty’s scouts, which include both boys and girls participating in Cub Scouts, can be anywhere from kindergarten through fifth grade, before ascending into Boy Scouts, which is also co-ed.

There are various levels within the umbrella of Cub Scouts, beginning with a Lion designation, before climbing through Tiger Cub, Wolf, Bears, and finally first- and second-year Webelos, which are fourth and fifth-grade scouts.

Hasty has led packs with kids throughout the Southeast Missouri region, so it isn’t just Sikeston-centric.

“If you’re interested in scouting,” Hasty said, “come on in!”

His Cub Scout pack meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at the First Christian Church at 6 p.m. while his Boy Scout troop meets each Thursday at 7 p.m.

Hasty stated the other Boy Scout troop meets on Tuesdays, and at times, it is more convenient for the scouts to attend each other’s meetings, which is perfectly fine.

The Cub Scouts will take part in an array of activities throughout the year, according to Hasty.

“We have fun,” Hasty said. “It is designed for the kids to learn, but we have fun.”

The Cub Scouts will race cars (Pinewood Derby), boats (self-made catamarans), and “jet rockets” which the kids create, as well as catch fish and turtles at the annual Fishing Derby each spring.