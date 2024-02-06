As a junior at Cape Girardeau Central High School, Michael Goodin went flying with a friend and knew then and there he wanted to go into the Air Force.

“I just love the feeling of flying,” now retired Air Force Col. Goodin said. “It’s a sense of freedom, a sense of responsibility. ... That was what I wanted to do.”

Born in Wisconsin, Goodin said his father worked for the American Red Cross and the family moved around quite a bit. They eventually made it to Cape Girardeau, where Goodin would attend junior high and high school.

As a high schooler, Goodin said he wasn’t really sure what he wanted to do as a career and at one point considered architecture.

But when classmate Mark Sorenson took him flying, he made up his mind.

Retired Air Force Col. Michael Goodin, left, speaks with Cape Girardeau Central High School students, from right, senior Chris Lawrence, junior Miles Curbelo and senior Matthew Huey during practice of the school's Air Force Junior ROTC program's competitive air rifle marksmanship team Oct. 24 at the National Guard armory in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

“I was hooked. I was like, ‘That’s ... that’s what I want to do,’” Goodin said. “Absolutely loved it.”

He said he wanted to get into the Air Force Academy, but his grades in high school weren’t quite where they needed to be.

He graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1987. In 1991, he graduated from Southeast Missouri State University, where he went through Southeast’s ROTC program.

He eventually passed flight school. Some of his earlier days in the Air Force took him to places such as New Mexico, Florida and Italy for a deployment.

While in Italy, he met his wife, Ivonne, with whom he now has two children, Erica and Gabriel. He also has another daughter, Lainey, from his first marriage.

Retired Air Force Col. Michael Goodin holds the door open for students while arriving for a competition of Cape Girardeau Central High School's Air Force Junior ROTC program's competitive air rifle marksmanship team Wednesday at the National Guard armory in Farmington, Missouri. Jacob Wiegand

His time as a pilot was spent primarily in AC-130 gunships, he said.

He said the overall interaction of flying in a sophisticated airplane with 13 members on board and working together is something that is “always going to stand out being something special in my mind.”

But there came a time when being a pilot was no longer an option. He eventually was medically grounded because of an inner-ear issue.

“I wanted to serve my country, but I want to do that through flying,” Goodin said. “So, when that was taken away, it was kind of like ... ‘What do I do now?’”