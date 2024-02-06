Friends remember Grant Gillard as ‘Jackson’s pastor,’ inspiring

As the Rev. Karen Dumey approached the podium at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson on Sunday morning, she said there was a "somber" feeling in the church as a "stunned" congregation lined the pews.

The Rev. Grant Gillard, Dumey's predecessor who served as the pastor at First Presbyterian for 25 years, died at age 62 on Thursday in Holden, Missouri.

"I literally sat in my office [on Sunday morning], in my chair, and I was in so much shock, I felt like I couldn't move — I couldn't even think — I just cannot believe that he has died," Dumey said. "I'm so going to miss his friendship, and just knowing he would only be a phone call away if I had a question or needed some help — it was just really a kind of life-changing moment in many ways."

Rev. Grant F.C. Gillard of Jackson stands behind his naturally produced at his stand Thursday, June 10, 2010 at the Cape Girardeau farmer's market. Laura Simon,Southeast Missourian file

Gillard began serving as pastor of First Presbyterian in December 1993 until he retired in 2018, making him the longest-tenured pastor in the church's 150 year history. Gillard was married to Nancy Farris Gillard for over 28 years and had three children: Austin, Claire and Barbara.

"He was a rather quiet, reflective man, a great listener, and, in many respects, I would say he was kind of like 'Jackson's pastor,'" Dumey said. "By that, I mean he was very well-known in the community; he would do weddings for people not associated with the church, and people would even stop him at, like, Walmart, and ask him to pray for them, and he did — so he was very respected and loved in Jackson."

The longtime Jackson resident was also well-known as a beekeeper, keeping around 200 hives in his 25 years in Southeast Missouri at his bee farm, Gillard Honey. He also authored several books about beekeeping.

"He was known in the community as, like, 'the Bee Man.' He kept bees, and he and his wife, Nancy, sold honey at the farmers markets in Jackson and Cape, so, a lot of people knew him through that," Dumey said. "He was just a very kind man — all his life, Grant just really tried to be a good Christian — a man of strong character, a man whose word really meant something, someone you could confide in, someone who was very trustworthy."

In fact, Dumey said she thought this was one of Gillard's greatest strengths — being willing to listen, and creating a safe space where people felt comfortable. It's visible in some of the initiatives he started at the church, Dumey said, which includes the creation of a book filled with stories from members of the congregation.