NewsFebruary 17, 2018

Friends of the University

Carlos Vargas-Aburto, right, president of Southeast Missouri State University, presents Clifford R. Talbert Jr. and his wife, Bettie, with the 2018 Friends of the University award Friday at Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus.

Carlos Vargas-Aburto, right, president of Southeast Missouri State University, presents Clifford R. Talbert Jr. and his wife, Bettie, with the 2018 Friends of the University award Friday at Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus. The Southeast Missouri University Foundation bestowed its highest honor to the pioneering Cape Girardeau cardiologist, who began his medical practice in 1965.
Carlos Vargas-Aburto, right, president of Southeast Missouri State University, presents Clifford R. Talbert Jr. and his wife, Bettie, with the 2018 Friends of the University award Friday at Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus. The Southeast Missouri University Foundation bestowed its highest honor to the pioneering Cape Girardeau cardiologist, who began his medical practice in 1965.
