April 23, 2017

Friends of the Park Day rescheduled

Cape Girardeau’s Friends of the Park Day has been rescheduled to April 29 because of rainy weather Saturday, city officials said. Registration at Capaha Park shelter 3 will begin at 8:30 a.m. The annual park cleanup is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., officials said.

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau's Friends of the Park Day has been rescheduled to April 29 because of rainy weather Saturday, city officials said.

Registration at Capaha Park shelter 3 will begin at 8:30 a.m. The annual park cleanup is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., officials said.

Volunteers will be provided free lunch and a T-shirt.

