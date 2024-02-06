Friends of Saint Francis hosts fifth annual gala

“When you’re in a tough spot, you need a friend.”

That’s how Saint Francis Foundation vice president Jimmy Wilferth described the Friends of Saint Francis during its fifth annual The Friends Gala on Saturday night.

A entity of the Saint Francis Foundation, Friends of Saint Francis helps to connect community members in need with medical resources.

About 510 tickets were sold to Saturday’s event, which was held at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Cape Girardeau.

At $200 a ticket, Wilferth said everyone at the event were sponsors of the Friends foundation. One hundred percent of the night’s proceeds benefit CancerCare and CardiacCare at Saint Francis, and is split equally between the two funds. As the Friends of Saint Francis is a division of the Foundation, Wilferth said it is focused on providing care and resources to the community.