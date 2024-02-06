Friends of Lake St. Louis veteran hold hospital waltz

ST. PETERS, Mo. -- It was a seemingly small act of bravery that changed the final moments of veteran Bill Hahs' life.

It was the fall of 2015, the year after Hahs' wife of 62 years, Opal, died. The 85-year-old spent his days going to Walmart, visiting the library by himself and listening to his favorite big-band music at home alone.

But in September of that year, Hahs spotted a yard sign in his Lake Saint Louis neighborhood: "Ballroom. Latin. Swing. Dance Pizazz."

He worked up the nerve to make the call.

Two years later, Hahs lay in the intensive care unit at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital. His favorite old big-band music was playing again, and the room was packed with his frequent dance partners determined to give a now-dear friend a last dance in his hospital bed.

Hahs first spotted Opal McQuay on a dance floor in 1950s St. Louis.

He was in his early 20s. She was 13 years his senior.

"I think she caught his eye because she could really move," said Hahs' son, William E. Hahs Jr., who goes by Ed.

The two danced that night and married in 1952.

Bill Hahs had a nearly 30-year career in the Army. He served in the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam, where he got a Silver Star Medal for dragging a wounded soldier out of harm's way, Ed Hahs said.

Hahs and his wife moved around the world with the military, including years in Germany, but would go out dancing on Saturday nights wherever they were.

Ed Hahs remembers leaving his bedroom at night and often spotting his parents dancing together in the living room. They'd rotate around the furniture to "Skylark" by Ella Fitzgerald, "Candy" by Johnny Mercer or old classics from Dizzy Gillespie and Glenn Miller.

Bill was always a little more reserved versus Opal's outspoken friendliness -- she resolved to get a job at McDonald's in her 80s, not for money but to give her the chance to interact with people.

In retirement, the couple traveled the country in an RV. But they slowed down when Opal was in her 90s and showed signs of dementia. Bill was her caretaker for about five years before she died in November 2014 at age 98.

"They were in love until the moment she died," Ed Hahs said of his parents. "But I was worried about my dad after. He doesn't show a lot of emotion, but he just said, 'I can't take my own life, because I won't see her again.'"

Ed Hahs, who lives in Michigan, said he tried to convince his dad to make more connections with people.

"He was spending a lot of time alone," Hahs said.

So when his father mentioned considering ballroom dance, Ed Hahs encouraged him to call the studio.

"I just told him: 'Do it dad.'"

Bill Hahs set up his first lesson at Dance Pizazz in St. Peters in September 2015 with teacher Nikki McElvain, who co-manages the studio with her fiance, Mike McAllister.

"I could tell he had done some dancing in the past," McElvain said. "He loved to do this one step and toe-tap move I call 'the Bill.'"

McElvain tried to push Bill. She invited him to come to weekly dance parties at the studio.

For nearly five months, he declined.

"Then one day he was like, 'Nikki, tell me about those parties again,'" McElvain said. "'I think I just might like to come tonight.'"

At his first party, Bill met other people who remembered the big band era in St. Louis. He started coming to the studio several times a week for lessons and was a regular at the parties.

Ed Hahs visited his father and spotted a patch of open space in the older man's home where the floor was worn where Bill Hahs would practice his dance steps.

McElvain and Hahs agreed he'd become her "adopted grandpa." But she continued to push her student, convincing him to try tango, even though he considered any music that wasn't big band "rock 'n' roll."

"He kept smiling when I was teaching him, so I had to stop him and say, 'No laughing, Bill. Tango is serious.'" McElvain said. "So he'd always say that to me after, 'No laughing, Nikki.'"