Friends of cyclist killed in Kansas City race call him 'humble'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Friends of a 30-year-old man who recently died in a Kansas City bicycle race say he was tenacious, but humble.

Casey Saunders of St. Louis, who attended Southeast Missouri State University, died Sunday after he crashed into a metal barrier at the Tour of Kansas City bicycle race, which he had competed in before, The Kansas City Star reported.

Saunders was racing in the Criterium event, a tight course less than a mile long in which elite racers run their laps bending sharp turns on closed city streets. His race ended with the crash, though it's unclear exactly what happened.

"It was shocking," said Abby Schubach, who was watching from her apartment window. "People were running around, surrounding him."

Emergency crews arrived, but Saunders died at the scene.