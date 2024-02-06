All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 14, 2020

Friends Gala raises $315K for Saint Francis Foundation

Southeast Missourian
Attending the Saint Francis Foundation's fifth annual Friends Gala are Ken Oberlohr, president and agent at First Missouri Insurance Group; Maryann Reese, Saint Francis Healthcare Center president and CEO; and Todd Marchi, owner, Marco Construction Products. The event raised more than $315,000 for the Saint Francis Foundation. Contributions benefit the CancerCare and CardiacCare funds offered through Saint Francis Foundation. More than $522,000 has been provided to more than 10,000 cancer patients and more than $247,000 to nearly 500 cardiac patients over the past four years, the release stated.
Attending the Saint Francis Foundation's fifth annual Friends Gala are Ken Oberlohr, president and agent at First Missouri Insurance Group; Maryann Reese, Saint Francis Healthcare Center president and CEO; and Todd Marchi, owner, Marco Construction Products. The event raised more than $315,000 for the Saint Francis Foundation. Contributions benefit the CancerCare and CardiacCare funds offered through Saint Francis Foundation. More than $522,000 has been provided to more than 10,000 cancer patients and more than $247,000 to nearly 500 cardiac patients over the past four years, the release stated.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy