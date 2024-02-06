Friends Gala raises $315K for Saint Francis Foundation

Attending the Saint Francis Foundation's fifth annual Friends Gala are Ken Oberlohr, president and agent at First Missouri Insurance Group; Maryann Reese, Saint Francis Healthcare Center president and CEO; and Todd Marchi, owner, Marco Construction Products. The event raised more than $315,000 for the Saint Francis Foundation. Contributions benefit the CancerCare and CardiacCare funds offered through Saint Francis Foundation. More than $522,000 has been provided to more than 10,000 cancer patients and more than $247,000 to nearly 500 cardiac patients over the past four years, the release stated.