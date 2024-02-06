All sections
NewsFebruary 27, 2025

Friends, family hold balloon release in remebrance of one year since KeMari Childress' death

Friends and family gathered at Cape Girardeau County Park South for a balloon release to mark one year since KeMari Childress was killed in a shooting near a local CVS pharmacy.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Friends and family hold a balloon release in remembrance of the first anniversary of KeMari Childress' death Thursday, Feb. 27, at Cape Girardeau County Park South. Childress was killed in a shooting Feb. 26, 2024, near the CVS pharmacy at 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau.
Friends and family hold a balloon release in remembrance of the first anniversary of KeMari Childress' death Thursday, Feb. 27, at Cape Girardeau County Park South. Childress was killed in a shooting Feb. 26, 2024, near the CVS pharmacy at 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Friends and family held a balloon release in remembrance of the first anniversary of KeMari Childress' death Thursday, Feb. 27, at Cape Girardeau County Park South. Childress was killed in a shooting Feb. 26, 2024, near the CVS pharmacy at 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

