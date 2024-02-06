Friends and family held a balloon release in remembrance of the first anniversary of KeMari Childress' death Thursday, Feb. 27, at Cape Girardeau County Park South. Childress was killed in a shooting Feb. 26, 2024, near the CVS pharmacy at 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau.
