Friends, civic leaders remember Joe Gambill's wit and wisdom

Former Cape Girardeau County commissioner Joe Gambill was remembered by friends and civic leaders Thursday as a man of wit and wisdom.

Gambill died Thursday at his Cape Girardeau home at the age of 89.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner said, “Joe was an extremely brilliant individual,” adding Gambill was dedicated to the community.

A former plant manager, Gambill was active in economic-development efforts with the chamber of commerce, the Cape Girardeau County Industrial Development Authority and the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet organization.

He was plant manager of Marquette Cement for 10 years and served as a consultant, setting up concrete plants in the Bahamas and California.

He managed the BioKyowa plant, which manufactures feed supplements, for a decade.

Gambill served two different terms on the county commission, covering a total of six years.

He was elected to a two-year term in 1994 and then to a four-year term in 2000.

He was a member of the Saint Francis Medical Center Board of Directors for several years.

In 1994, he received the Rush H. Limbaugh Service Award, the highest honor given by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

“He was very witty,” Mehner said.

Gambill was “a huge Green Bay Packers fan,” added Mehner, who also roots for the storied National Football League team.

Gambill served on the county commission with Gerald Jones.

Jones, who was then the presiding commissioner, was a close friend of Gambill.

Jones said his friend had “a great business” sense and displayed “good, common sense.”