Friedheim man wins $50K with lottery scratchers ticket

A Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket was worth $50,000 to a Cape Girardeau County resident, according to a news release Monday from the Missouri Lottery.
Willie Kester of Friedheim recently purchased the ticket at Amerimart, 130 Route KK in Oak Ridge. According to the Missouri Lottery release, Kester won the prize money playing the “BLOCK-O” scratchers game.
