Friday vaccine clinic for second doses still on in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo, — Plans are still a go for the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic Friday for those getting a second shot at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff.
Butler County Health Center Director Emily Goodin said, through emails and calls made by the Missouri National Guard, that clinic registration is full.
"We are not going to be opening to those who need a first dose," Goodin said.
Goodin said talks are ongoing on the possibility of having a second mass vaccination event locally at a later time.
Goodin explained, the decision to have the Friday clinic or to cancel it is in the hands of the state emergency management director. The local health department has no control on the decision, she said.
Butler County Emergency Management Director Robbie Myers added, the clinic is being held indoors so the weather may have less impact on the services.
Myers said anyone who would like to volunteer at the clinic is welcome. Those who want to help may arrive as early as 7:30 a.m. and come to the rear of the coliseum. Volunteers may come at other times during the day.
Volunteers may help with paperwork and clean work stations, among other things, Myers said.
While the local health center is still doing COVID testing, the numbers are "not as high as they have been in the past," Goodin said.
Myers pointed out there were only nine new positive cases Wednesday. The county's total is 4,200 cases.
Goodin said, the county health center is a warming station during business hours Monday through Friday.