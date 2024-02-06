Friday vaccine clinic for second doses still on in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo, — Plans are still a go for the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic Friday for those getting a second shot at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff.

Butler County Health Center Director Emily Goodin said, through emails and calls made by the Missouri National Guard, that clinic registration is full.

"We are not going to be opening to those who need a first dose," Goodin said.

Goodin said talks are ongoing on the possibility of having a second mass vaccination event locally at a later time.

Goodin explained, the decision to have the Friday clinic or to cancel it is in the hands of the state emergency management director. The local health department has no control on the decision, she said.