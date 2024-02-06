Because of severe weather, the 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, performance of "The Little Mermaid", Notre Dame Regional High School's spring musical, has been postponed and rescheduled to 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, in Cape Girardeau.
The school apologizes for any inconvenience, as the safety of the students, staff and guests is its major priority.
Tickets for Friday's performance will automatically be transferred to Monday. The 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, performances will remain as scheduled.
For more information, contact tammygraham@notredamecape.org.
